Help is on the way to assist local emergency workers prepare for the next disaster.
Regional emergency management officials and first responders learned Thursday the state is planning to more than triple the number of emergency management coordinators across the state. The emergency workers were gathered at the 2022 Mid Coast Hurricane and Disaster conference.
During the keynote presentation, Nim Kidd, Texas Division of Emergency Management chief, discussed how the state is providing resources to better serve local leaders responding to disasters.
“I believe the quest for efficiency is the killer of preparedness,” Kidd said. “All times in government we get told we got to be more efficient, you can’t have any waste, you can’t have any surplus because it’s tax dollars at risk and I believe that, but we got to do better and get out of being ‘just-in-time’ and be more ‘just-in-case.”
Many couldn’t have foreseen the need for personal protective equipment as the COVID-19 pandemic became a reality, Kidd said. That left many unprepared.
From there he detailed how the state is helping local leaders prepare for disasters.
In the planning stages is an academy for emergency management officers similar to police and fire academy training programs.
Also, the agency plans to increase the number of TDEM offices from 30 county liaisons by adding more than 100 across the state over the next year and a half to better serve local leaders and local emergency managers, Kidd said.
“I think this is going to take us to this next level where we are bringing in more of our sub-applicants, not just the cities and the counties but all the private nonprofits that are eligible for disaster services,” Kidd said.
This will be even more critical as the threshold for disasters for the Federal Emergency Management Agency has increased, Kidd said.
This is money well spent by the state, particularly in the coastal region where there is a great need to coordinate between agencies, Victoria County Judge Ben Zeller said.
The conference also recognized many people who excelled in serving during the COVID-19 pandemic. The recipients included the late Victoria Mayor Rawley McCoy; Zeller; Rick McBrayer, Victoria County Emergency Management coordinator; Jena West, Victoria County Deputy Emergency Management coordinator; Dr. John McNeill, Victoria County health authority; David Gonzales, Victoria County Health Department director; Charles Kulow, volunteer; and Egon Barthels, Lavaca County Emergency Management coordinator.
