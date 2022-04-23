Best Civil Attorney: Bernard Klimist

For Bernard Klimist, a normal day of work starts with working on litigation cases from when he gets in the office and until he gets home at night. Between that he talks with clients.
Klimist, a civil trial attorney, has been named best civil attorney in the Victoria area by Advocate readers.
“I hope it was out of respect,” Klimist said through a chuckle about being named best civil attorney in the Victoria area. “I feel honored by it and I hope I live up to the title.”
Klimist has been practicing law for 40 years after graduating from the Southern Methodist University School of Law.
Some areas of his practice include personal injury, estate, probate litigation and commercial litigation, he said.
Klimist has been exclusively doing civil trial law for the past 28 years after wavering off from doing criminal and family law.
“Helping people and the ability to help people and to work in the courtroom system, it’s fascinating and exciting,” Klimist said. “It’s a great life.”
In all the years of practicing law, the best part is the diversity of people that he has helped over the years, particularly opening doors for him to help people outside of the courtroom such as serving on the school board for several years, Klimist said.
“It enabled me to help children in that situation as well as the arts and other organizations in town,” Klimist said.
As far as what’s next for the future, he puts it simply, “I look forward to the next 40 years.”
