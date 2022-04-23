One of Stephanie Ledwig's biggest passions is working with kids. The Victoria-based dance instructor and owner of Ledwig Dance Academy said she tries to make that passion shine through in every class she teaches.
"I feel like when I teach, every class I teach, I bring the energy and I bring the fun," she said. “And then I also make sure that we’re learning something, and we’re taking away things from each class. Not just dance, but also things that you can use in life and lessons.”
Ledwig and her staff of 12 instructors teach around 200 dancers in styles such as ballet, tap, jazz, lyrical, contemporary, hip hop and more, she said.
“My staff are really great,” Ledwig said. “They’re part of the reason that this place is so successful. They put in a lot of hard work and love their jobs just as much as I do.”
This past year was one of resurgence for the dance academy after losing many students during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic, Ledwig said.
Each year, her students perform an end-of-year showcase recital, but during that first year the students only performed in the dance studio. This year, Ledwig said, they returned to the stage.
“Being back on stage, it was a blessing,” she said. “The kids were happy. The parents were happy. It’s just great to do something at the end of each dance year to kind of celebrate all the hard work the kids have put in.”
