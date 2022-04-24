For Dr. Brittany Stafford, D.D.S, the idea of winning best of the best was one of shock and surprise, but credits the great team behind her for the success.
This is the first time Stafford's practice has won best dentist category and it's in her first year running her own practice.
"I always thought stuff like this was made up," Stafford said.
However, during the voting period, after her staff nominated her for best dentist, she would constantly hear from her patients say they were voting for her, she said.
She thanks all of her patients, family and friends for taking the time to vote for her.
"The support is overwhelming and gives me the daily motivation I need to strive for the best," she said.
While Stafford is in the first year of her practice, she took over the practice of Dr. John Swannack, who she was both a patient when she was young, and his assistant for three years before taking over the practice when Swannack retired, she said.
Much of the credit for her success in her first year goes to the staff she works with, she said.
"I have a really great team around me," Stafford said.
That staff has allowed Stafford to build trust with her patients and get them seen quickly while receiving quality dental service, she said.
That trust puts Stafford in position to continue to grow through word of her patients and provide quality care to the rest of Victoria, she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.