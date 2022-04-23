When you win something more than once it isn’t luck, and Rohde Financial Group has been named Best of the Best financial planner nine times now.
President Michele Rohde, a Victoria native, said that it’s the connections she’s formed and services she provides that she’s appreciative of.
“I’m just really blessed to be able to serve a lot of good local people and have over the years been able to establish deeper and deeper relationships with them,” she said.
Rohde said she provides a wide range of services to clients, including retirement plans, college and savings accounts. Retirement plans are one of the services they provide most, though.
“When clients are ready to retire or thinking about it, usually five years out, they come to us for a financial plan,” she said.
One of the services they provide that sets them apart from other financial planners is benefits for small businesses, Rohde said. These benefits include health and life insurance and 401ks.
“I think that’s what makes us unique as well, that we are able to offer a wide variety of solutions for individuals and small business owners.”
Rohde said those benefits are actually the second biggest service they provide the community after the retirement plans.
“We’ve enjoyed helping small business owners a lot,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.