For Tabree "Nashay'' Houston, 23, being a pageant queen was something she could hardly envision.
She always admired pageant participants from afar but never dared to take the leap to enter a pageant because she didn't look like the prototypical beauty pageant contestant.
But that changed. One day, while attending a pageant in Victoria, Melody Kloss, The Pageant Zone owner and coach, took notice of her potential.
In Las Vegas in July, Houston was recognized as Ms. Curves USA.
Houston finished third overall in the Regency International Pageant, but was the highest finisher for an American in the pageant. She also won Ms. Congeniality.
"She's not the traditional pageant girl. She wasn't the traditional pageant girl whenever we met, and it was so cool to see her transform," Kloss said. "She was this kind of blue-collar worker girl, and she went into pageant queen right after that."
Houston comes from a single-parent home in one of the rougher neighborhoods in Victoria, Houston said.
That background has, in turn, engrained a hard-working mindset throughout her life that has extended to sports, her studies at the University of Houston-Victoria and other aspects of her life.
When Houston first started seeing Kloss, she showed up in work boots, Kloss said.
But she committed herself to work on becoming a participant.
The work paid off.
She went on to win Ms. Curves Texas in February.
That's when Houston's real challenge began.
For the next six months, in addition to her studies as a communications major, she had to both prepare for the pageant and make herself a presence in the community.
For Houston to go to the international pageant in July, she had to raise money for travel, dresses and more.
With that in mind, she became a regular face in the community, helping out however she could, going to events and doing charity work.
She wanted people to get to know her so incase they decided to help her make it to Las Vegas, they would know the person she is. She didn't want to be a stranger asking for donations.
"She didn't do that work expecting anything in return," Kloss said.
In the end, the community returned the kindness, as many stepped up to help fundraise for her, prepare dresses for her and do whatever they could to position her for success.
It was almost like Cinderella preparing to go to the ball as all her friends did what little they could to make sure she would succeed, Houston said.
However, she ran into further challenges. She needed to get dresses made at the last minute after the original designer fell through. Her phone was stolen in Las Vegas. Nerves and other stressors came into play, Kloss said.
"She ran into more challenges than all my girls in a pageant do together," she said.
But, she kept calm and managed to keep herself on track for success at the pageant, Kloss said.
She was initially disappointed in the results because she really did want to win the overall competition. Still, as time passed, she became proud and thankful for the honor, Houston said.
For Kloss, Houston winning Ms. Congeniality was the real prize because it reflects the contestant's character and it was hardly shocking that she was honored with it.
Houston has also inspired other younger pageant contestants she coaches by seeing the example she provides, Kloss said.
"It's just the kind of person she is," she said.
Houston and Kloss are already preparing for next year's competition, aiming for better results and hopefully fewer challenges, Houston said.
"This award wouldn't have happened if not for everyone in the community that helped me," Houston said. "I'm thankful to everyone who helped out and it just shows how wonderful our community is."