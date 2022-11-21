The day after Thanksgiving is traditionally the day where big box stores and malls experience large swaths of shoppers exploring their aisles and stores to take advantage of deals for the holiday.
However, over the years the deals have seemingly started coming earlier and earlier with many advertising deals this entire month, but this year Victoria area shopper appear to be shopping more deliberately.
This year companies like Target and Amazon started their holiday deal campaigns earlier than than usual with Target Deal Days campaign starting Oct. 6 and Amazon's members-only Prime Early Access Sale Oct. 11-12.
The aim of these earlier deals is to capture the early shoppers who have become the norm in recent years accounting for 83% of holiday shoppers last year, according to a survey by Austin-based RetailMeNot.
However, locally in the Victoria it appears this year Holiday shoppers are being more intentional this year with their shopping.
At Target shoppers have been primarily focused on their essential shopping so far, said Target Store Manager Josh Vega.
"People are, are doing more of the everyday shopping currently," Vega said. "I think we're prepared now with everything being in stock, but we haven't really seen that big push on gifting yet. It's been a lot of everyday shopping, meaning like groceries, home decor, things like that."
Here in Victoria the store has been prepared for Black Friday since the start of November with the big promotional push from the store being this week, he said.
Last couple year with the pandemic the store saw more active holiday shoppers and Vega attributes much of that to the pandemic as many families would be seeing each other for the first time since lockdown not knowing when they would see them again.
While Target hasn't seen a big push yet it is the small specialty stores that are getting more intentional holiday shoppers, Vega said.
Casa De Luna has been seeing holiday shoppers since at least October, owner Chris Melendez said.
"I think guests are shopping differently here, because they want that specialty thing that we don't offer in my store that she does," Vega said. "They can't go by tide and bread at her place. But they can buy that gift that they can't find anywhere else."
Many shoppers are looking for an authentic shopping experience accounting for 83% of them according consumer research done by Stackla.
Even before Casa De Luna became a store front people from across SouthTexas came to shop for something special from the store during the holidays, Melendez said. While stores like Casa De Luna can't provide the same kind of deals as big box stores it's great to see consumers supporting local after the pandemic.
"As small business owners, I think I've seen more of everyone kind of trying to support local and shopping small for the holiday more than ever before for sure. And I don't know, I mean, it could just be a coincidence, But markets were really big during COVID," Melendez said. "we have customers that will come in from Houston, Corpus, San Antonio, and it's always Fridays and Saturdays. I never really thought that customers would come in from places that far just to come and see us. We've been getting that a lot, lately so as our social media has grown all of that traffic has definitely improved."