Cecilia Rodriguez scoops mashed potatoes into a container on Thanksgiving Day at The Salvation Army. Though the nonprofit typically hosts an in-person meal, they served plates and gave boxes of groceries to people in a drive-thru due to the pandemic.
Cecilia Rodriguez scoops mashed potatoes into a container on Thanksgiving Day at The Salvation Army. Though the nonprofit typically hosts an in-person meal, they served plates and gave boxes of groceries to people in a drive-thru due to the pandemic.
After to-go plates were filled with turkey, mashed potatoes and other Thanksgiving classics, Barbara Dreyer grabbed the packaged meals and stacked them aside for distribution.
Dreyer, who lives in Yoakum, was one of more than a dozen volunteers who stood in a fast-moving assembly line at the Salvation Army in Victoria on Thursday. Normally, the nonprofit hosts a free sit-down Thanksgiving meal for the community, but because of the COVID-19 pandemic, volunteers switched gears to offer a drive-thru meal distribution instead.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.