After to-go plates were filled with turkey, mashed potatoes and other Thanksgiving classics, Barbara Dreyer grabbed the packaged meals and stacked them aside for distribution.

Dreyer, who lives in Yoakum, was one of more than a dozen volunteers who stood in a fast-moving assembly line at the Salvation Army in Victoria on Thursday. Normally, the nonprofit hosts a free sit-down Thanksgiving meal for the community, but because of the COVID-19 pandemic, volunteers switched gears to offer a drive-thru meal distribution instead.

Morgan Theophil covers local government for the Victoria Advocate. She can be reached at 361-580-6511, mtheophil@vicad.com or on Twitter

