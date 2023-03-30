For local blood donors, a new South Texas Blood & Tissue Center location in Victoria should bring more convenience, encouraging them to donate more often.
Over the last few years, blood supplies have struggled with the COVID-19 pandemic, resulting in the first national blood crisis declared by the American Red Cross, bringing significant importance to the move to 6106 N. Navarro St., which is next to H-E-B Plus!.
One of the donors who kept rolling up their sleeves through the pandemic is Danny Foxell, 60, of Yoakum, who comes to Victoria at least once a month to donate blood or platelets.
Foxell started donating blood regularly after having back surgery in 2012. His surgeons had blood on standby.
"I didn't have to use the blood for my back surgery, but it was there in case I needed it," Foxell said.
Ever since, he has made a point to give back.
Over the years, Foxell has made the trip to Victoria, donating over 170 times for a total of 21 gallons of blood, he said.
However, the old center's location was often out of the way.
"Here, I can come straight down Navarro," he said. "Lights are a little bit of a problem, but it's that way everywhere. There's one light in Yoakum."
Foxell was one of the first donors to use the new center, and it was a night and day difference for him, he said.
"It's nice and comfortable," he said. "It's brighter. Everything is new. I can see out the window instead of sitting and looking at a wall for two hours."
In recent weeks, he has been donating platelets every seven days, and with the new location, he sees himself keeping that routine.
Ultimately this is what the relocation of the donor center is about, said James Randle, South Texas Blood & Tissue donor services and planning operations senior director. They are creating convenience for donors, so they can donate more regularly.
Much like the rest of the country, maintaining blood and platelet supplies in recent years has been a challenge for the South Texas Blood & Tissue Center between the COVID-19 pandemic and the growing population of the region, Randle said.
The nonprofit serves more than 100 hospitals and 48 counties across the region.
As of Wednesday, the center in its entire region had enough O-type blood to supply its hospitals for half a day. It had enough O+ blood for one day.
A seven-day supply is considered healthy, Randle said.
"While we are doing better than with COVID, we still need more donations, and unfortunately, blood is perishable," he said.
In the Victoria area, those levels were similar Tuesday with half a day of O- blood and 1.4 days of O+ blood, Randle said.
Depending on the circumstances, a severe accident could pose a challenge locally for the blood supply, he said.
With the new donation center, the added convenience of being next to H-E-B Plus! will hopefully increase foot traffic and donations, Randle said.
It will also help those recovering from blood donations. There are food options nearby with an upcoming Chick-fil-A location and already existing H-E-B for donors to get their energy back should the snack provided by the center not be enough, he said.
The previous location will still be operated by the nonprofit but will act as a logistics hub for its hospital services, Randle said.
In addition to the location, many of the services have been automated to streamline the donation experience, he said. Technology has also been installed to show donors where their donations are going.
The added convenience is expected to expand even further. The M.G. & Lillie A. Johnson has provided a grant of over $400,000 to the nonprofit for a new bloodmobile, Randle said.
A new bloodmobile is expected in 2024, he said. Currently, there are two bloodmobiles here in Victoria, but they are 20 years old and frequently break down. The center uses the bloodmobiles as a mobile blood donation centers.
The mechanical issues frequently have caused the nonprofit to cancel blood drives because they couldn't get a bloodmobile to the location, Randle said.
Once the new bloodmobile is in place, the nonprofit will be able to engage in more events and blood drives throughout the region, he said.
"With the new location, we make it easier for them to come to us, and with the bloodmobile, we make it easier for us to go to them," Randle said.