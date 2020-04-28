Bloomington disturbance sends victim to hospital
A Victoria County Sheriff's Office patrol car blocks the intersection of East Second Street and Herbert Avenue North in Bloomington. One person was taken by helicopter Tuesday night after a physical disturbance was reported.

BLOOMINGTON – At least one person was taken by helicopter to a hospital after being injured Tuesday night in a physical disturbance, a Victoria County sheriff's deputy said.

The incident was reported about 8:15 p.m. in the 300 block of East Second Street in Bloomington.

Cpl. Lance Orsak said the incident began in the residential area as a verbal argument that turned into a physical altercation involving someone inside a vehicle.

