BLOOMINGTON — CeBron Taylor was among the area leaders with 30 receptions last season.
But those receptions translated into only three wins for Bloomington, and none in District 15-2A, Division I play.
Taylor hopes to ramp up those numbers in both categories this season.
“I’ve seen a lot of growth in the team,” Taylor said. “Like everyone’s mindset. Last year Coach (Brandon) Craus and the staff taught us a new offense and a new defense. We started off brand new. I feel the underclassmen have a lot of talent and want to learn. We’re changing the culture around here.”
Craus became the Bobcats’ 11th head coach in the past 22 seasons last year.
He returns for his second year determined to turn around a program that hasn’t been to the playoffs since 1999, hasn’t had a winning season since 1998, and goes into this season with a 47-game district losing streak.
“We’re not responsible for anything that’s happened beforehand,” Craus said. “I think a lot of times that’s how this stuff gets rolling. You’re not successful for a couple of years and before long everybody thinks they’re not going to be successful as a freshman. You have nothing to do with what’s come before and that’s the way we try to approach it.”
Craus spent most of last season installing a new offense and defense.
“He’s just been a really good teacher,” said lineman Michael Havranak. “He’s been really thorough with the techniques and stuff. Last year, we were just trying to tough it out. Last year, we always had to ask questions and stuff. Now that we’re getting to know it, it’s more fluid and we're getting better at that.”
Craus realizes the Bobcats are far from a finished product, but are far ahead of where they were last season.
“We’re not where we want to be,” he said. “But last year, we would have to stop and go over and over and over. Now that we’ve had a year, they understand a lot faster.”
Wide receiver Sean Darby has seen the team take a big step forward in understanding the offense and defense.
“Last year, I was just trying to learn the plays,” he said. “This year, I’m trying to come back stronger and better. I feel like we’ll have a pretty good season if everybody stays attentive and does their job.”
Craus has been involved in turning around struggling programs in the past, and knows achieving success is an ongoing process.
“We’re trying to do little small things and put them together and see what the result is,” he said. “I’ve never seen the reward come before the work and that’s with anything. That’s why they play the state championship game last.”