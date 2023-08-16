While Victoria’s school district received their STAAR results Wednesday morning, two other county districts received results too.
Bloomington and Nursery school districts saw mixed results that are tough to compare, as they greatly vary in size.
Nursery is home to just one school, Nursery Elementary, with an enrollment of around 130 students. With just third through fifth grade students, the school saw positive STAAR results relative to state averages this year.
“The students of Nursery ISD should be very proud of themselves,” said Jennifer Southern, Nursery Elementary principal. “They, and the teachers, work extremely hard to ensure their success every day.”
At every grade level, performed above state average in reading, writing and math. Most notably, 100% of Nursery fifth graders reached the state threshold for the math portion of the STAAR test in 2023. The state average for this category was 21 percentage points lower, sitting at 79%.
While Nursery did well above statewide averages, it did underperform in select areas incrementally. The principal noted that the Reading Language Arts STAAR was especially challenging for students and mentioned hearing stories from across the state of students testing into the evening hours.
Seeing as the district did so well with math, Southern said that this year’s area of focus will be writing and science across all grade levels. She also mentioned that while important, STAAR does not always act as a direct barometer of student success.
“While success on STARR is a great achievement, it is not our primary focus,” Southern said. “...Student success is measured differently for each child. We do not focus on one data point.”
Bloomington ISD
As for Bloomington schools, the district of more than 800 students did not fare as well.
Bloomington underperformed state levels in a handful of areas, particularly at the sixth grade level. In reading, 67% of Bloomington sixth graders did not meet the threshold to be considered likely to be successful in their next year of school. The state average for this metric was 25%.
In math, 67% of sixth graders also did not reach the marker, a category for which the statewide norm was 26%.
While these numbers show there is certainly work to be done, for a brand new superintendent, it’s a good barometer for exactly where work needs to be directed.
Eric P. Cormier is just starting as captain of the Bloomington school ship, and said it’s important to pay attention to STAAR results.
“Being a former principal, (these) are a big deal to me,” Cormier said. “It’s an accountability piece that’s a benchmark in measuring our kids to see where they’re at and (to help) watch our progress.”
Though he has roots in the area, Cormier spent the past six years as a high school principal in the Brazos school district. He said these results are an opportunity to show district staff where they need to boost efforts.
“For me coming in, it’s a snapshot of where we are and it is my job to devise a plan on how we get better,” Cormier said. “I think these are great opportunities for us to be maximizers … You know, if anybody’s going home with a lot of energy, then we’ve got more work to do.”