VICTORIA — An 18-year-old Victoria man by officers July 20 on suspicion of aggravated assault of a family member or household member with a weapon; suspicion of evading arrest or detention using a vehicle or watercraft; and suspicion of possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana.VICTORIA — A 28-year-old Nixon man by deputies July 20 on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury to a family member and on a DeWitt County warrant charging him with cruelty to non-livestock animals.
Crime
Blotter: 18-year-old accused of assaulting family member with a weapon
- Advocate Staff Report
-
- Updated
- 0
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Thank you for reading!
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.
Most Popular
Articles
- Victoria school district employee dies from COVID-19
- Ganado man killed after ATV strikes hog
- Victoria campuses to remain closed
- Brubaker to become main KAVU news anchor
- 'Victoria's an outbreak': County's top doctor discusses surge in COVID-19 cases
- Gov. Abbott, don’t let squabbling over masks distract you from local leaders’ shutdown pleas
- Fire marshal: Victoria businesses complying with COVID-19 rules, no tickets needed
- Researchers examine pandemic's affect on Texas coastal waters
- UIL delays seasons for Class 5A and 6A schools
- Two people dead from COVID-19 in Victoria County
Commented
- Guest column: Resolving the statue issue for Victorians (14)
- Confederate statue debate heads to Victoria City Council (13)
- Guest column: Trust the scientists and follow their cautious lead (5)
- Victoria Livestock Show officials say former treasurer stole more than $139K (5)
- Letter: Almost all COVID-19 numbers being reported are misleading (4)
- 'Victoria's an outbreak': County's top doctor discusses surge in COVID-19 cases (4)
- What should the city do with the Confederate soldier statue? (4)
- Letter:Don't let anarchy start in Victoria (4)
- Letter: Langhoff supports Trump for president (4)
- Facebook memories to now (7)
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.