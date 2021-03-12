Law enforcement seized more than 480 grams of methamphetamine, ecstasy pills, promethazine, a handgun and other items "indicating narcotic distribution" on Wednesday, according to a Victoria County Sheriff's Office news release.
Contributed photo by Victoria County Sheriff's Office
Law enforcement seized more than 480 grams of methamphetamine, ecstasy pills, promethazine, a handgun and other items "indicating narcotic distribution" on Wednesday, according to a Victoria County Sheriff's Office news release.
Contributed photo by Victoria County Sheriff's Office
Law enforcement seized more than 480 grams of methamphetamine, ecstasy pills, promethazine, a handgun and other items "indicating narcotic distribution" on Wednesday, according to a Victoria County Sheriff's Office news release.
Contributed photo by Victoria County Sheriff's Office
Gregory Uresti, 32, of Port Lavaca
Contributed photo by Victoria County Sheriff's Office
Laura Golden, 37, of Victoria
Contributed photo by Victoria County Sheriff's Office
Law enforcement seized more than 480 grams of methamphetamine, ecstasy pills, promethazine, a handgun and other items "indicating narcotic distribution" on Wednesday, according to a Victoria County Sheriff's Office news release.
Contributed photo by Victoria County Sheriff's Office
A traffic stop in Victoria County resulted in two arrests and the seizure of multiple controlled substances, according to a Friday Victoria County news release.
Gregory Uresti, 32, of Port Lavaca, and Laura Golden, 37, of Victoria, were arrested by deputies at about 5 p.m. Wednesday on drugs charges and for possession of a firearm by a felon, according to jail records.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.