Police are seeking information to identify four people shown on surveillance footage breaking into a business in November.
At 7:49 p.m. Nov. 27, four people in a blue Ford Expedition broke into a secured property at 1713 Farm-to-Market Road 236 in Victoria County, surveillance video shows. The property is owned by Armer Air, a heating and ventilation service company, according to a Victoria County Sheriff's Office Facebook post.
