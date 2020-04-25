Blotter generic

Girlfriend choked, almost loses consciousness

  • VICTORIA – A man choked his girlfriend, causing her to gasp for air and almost black out at a home in the 3000 block of Oaklawn Street on April 23, according to police.

ARRESTED

