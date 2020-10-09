VICTORIA — A 25-year-old Victoria man was arrested on Thursday on suspicion of unlawfully carrying a weapon and a Class C misdemeanor.
The man was suspected of being intoxicated and was carrying a handgun at about 3:30 a.m. in a parking lot in the 400 block of Westwood Drive, according to an incident report from the Victoria Police Department.
