Arrested
- VICTORIA — A 27-year-old Enid, OK, man by officers Dec. 17 on suspicion of evading arrest or detention with a vehicle.
- VICTORIA — A 25-year-old Victoria man by deputies Dec. 16 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a possession of a controlled substance under 1 gram case.
- VICTORIA — A 47-year-old Orange Grove man by deputies Dec. 16 on a warrant charging him with theft of aluminum, bronze, copper or brass under $20,000.
- VICTORIA — A 54-year-old Victoria man by officers Dec. 16 on suspicion of violation of a bond or protective order.
- VICTORIA — A 37-year-old Victoria man by U.S. marshals Dec. 16 on a warrant charging him with bond forfeiture in a possession of a controlled substance under 1 gram case.
- VICTORIA — A 37-year-old Victoria man by deputies Dec. 16 on suspicion of intent to manufacture or deliver a controlled substance between 4 and 200 grams.
- VICTORIA — A 24-year-old Victoria man by deputies Dec. 16 on suspicion of intent to manufacture or deliver a controlled substance between 4 and 200 grams.
- VICTORIA — A 40-year-old Victoria man by officers Dec. 16 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA — A 47-year-old Victoria man by officers Dec. 16 on suspicion of possession of marijuana and failure to identify or providing false information and on a warrant charging him with violation of parole.
- VICTORIA — A 37-year-old Victoria man by troopers Dec. 16 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance between 4 and 200 grams and possession of marijuana under 2 ounces.
- VICTORIA — A 29-year-old Victoria man by deputies Dec. 16 on suspicion of intent to manufacture and deliver a controlled substance between 4 to 200 grams.
- VICTORIA — A 49-year-old Victoria man by officers Dec. 16 in suspicion of criminal trespass.
- VICTORIA — A 39-year-old Victoria man by deputies Dec. 16 on a warrant charging him with engaging in organized criminal activity.
