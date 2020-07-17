VICTORIA — A 39-year-old woman was the victim of aggravated assault with a shotgun on July 16 in the 3000 block of East Rio Grande Street, according to an incident report from the Victoria Police Department
Officers responded to the location at about 1:20 a.m. Thursday and determined that a person, later identified as 18-year-old Pedro Paz, had knocked on the victim’s door, asked for money and then brandished a weapon, said Lauren Meaux, a spokesperson for the police department.
