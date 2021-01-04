ARRESTED
- VICTORIA — A 17-year-old Victoria man by officers Dec. 31 on suspicion of theft of a firearm.
- VICTORIA — A 50-year-old Victoria man by officers Dec. 31 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance between 1-4 grams.
- VICTORIA — A 26-year-old Victoria man by officers Dec. 31 on warrants charging him with possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram, criminal trespassing and bail jumping and failure to appear.
- VICTORIA — A Pflugerville woman by officers Dec. 31 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA — A 36-year-old Victoria woman by troopers Dec. 31 on a warrant charging her with driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA — A 64-year-old Victoria man by officers Dec. 31 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA — An 18-year-old Victoria woman by officers Jan. 1 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance between 1-4 grams, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces and two Class C misdemeanors.
- VICTORIA — A 25-year-old Victoria man by troopers Jan. 1 on suspicion of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair, possession of a controlled substance between 1-4 grams and delivery of marijuana between 1/4 of an ounce and 5 pounds.
- VICTORIA — A 37-year-old Victoria man by officers Jan. 1 on warrants charging him with two counts of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA — A 66-year-old Victoria man by troopers Jan. 1 on suspicion of manufacturing or delivery of a controlled substance between 4-200 grams and a warrant charging him with violation of parole.
- VICTORIA — A 31-year-old Port Lavaca man by officers Jan. 1 on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury involving a family member and a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA — A 22-year-old Corpus Christi man by officers Jan. 1 on suspicion of two counts of a Class C misdemeanor and resisting arrest, search or transport.
- VICTORIA — A 30-year-old Bloomington man by deputies Jan. 1 on suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
- VICTORIA — A 32-year-old Victoria man by officers Jan. 1 on suspicion of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair, manufacturing or delivery of a controlled substance between 4-400 grams and resisting arrest, search or transport.
- VICTORIA — A 34-year-old Victoria man by deputies Jan. 1 on a warrant charging him with violation of parole.
- VICTORIA — A 33-year-old Telferner woman by officers Jan. 1 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance between 1-4 grams, possession of a prohibited substance or item in a correctional facility and tampering with physical evidence with intent to impair.
- VICTORIA — A 39-year-old Inez man by officers Jan. 1 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA — A 17-year-old Victoria man by officers Jan. 1 on suspicion of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair.
- VICTORIA — A 29-year-old Victoria man by officers Jan. 1 on suspicion of violation of a bond of protective order.
- VICTORIA — A 44-year-old East Bernard man by officers Jan. 1 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA — A 46-year-old Victoria man by officers Jan. 2 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA — A 31-year-old Victoria woman by officers Jan. 2 on suspicion of theft of a firearm, unauthorized use of a vehicle, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces and unlawfully carrying a weapon.
- VICTORIA — A 51-year-old Houston man by deputies Jan. 2 on suspicion of unlawful use of a criminal instrument.
- VICTORIA — A 27-year-old San Antonio woman by officers Jan. 2 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram and possession of a prohibited substance or item in a correctional facility.
- VICTORIA — A 32-year-old Victoria man by officers Jan. 2 on suspicion of unlawfully carrying a weapon, unauthorized use of a vehicle and theft of a firearm.
- VICTORIA — A 26-year-old Goliad woman by officers Jan. 2 on suspicion of manufacturing or delivery of a controlled substance between 1-4 grams, unauthorized use of vehicle, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces and a warrant charging her with possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA — A 35-year-old Victoria man by officers Jan. 2 on a warrant charging him with terroristic threat of a family or household member.
- VICTORIA — A 23-year-old Victoria man by officers Jan. 2 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA — A 38-year-old Victoria man by officers Jan. 3 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA — A 24-year-old Tivoli man by officers Jan. 3 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA — A 27-year-old Placedo man by deputies Jan. 3 on a warrant charging him with driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA — A 29-year-old Waelder man by officers Jan. 3 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated and unlawfully carrying a weapon.
- VICTORIA — A 37-year-old Victoria woman by officers Jan. 3 on a warrant charging her with possession of a controlled substance between 4-200 grams.
- VICTORIA — A 26-year-old Victoria man by officers Jan. 3 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA — A 29-year-old Pharr man by officers Jan. 4 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, evading arrest or detention with a vehicle, resisting arrest, search or transport and assault of a public servant.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.