- VICTORIA — A 25-year-old Telferner man by deputies Dec. 29 on a warrant charging him with aggravated sexual assault of a child.
- VICTORIA — A 36-year-old Victoria woman by deputies Dec. 29 on a warrant charging her with violation of parole.
- VICTORIA — A 27-year-old Victoria man by deputies Dec. 29 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a possession of a controlled substance under 1 gram case.
- VICTORIA — A 25-year-old Yoakum woman by deputies Dec. 29 on a warrant charging her with violation of probation in a possession of a controlled substance under 1 gram case.
- VICTORIA — A 34-year-old Victoria woman by deputies Dec. 29 on a warrant charging her with violation of probation in a possession of a controlled substance between 4 and 200 grams case.
Police Reports
Blotter: Telferner man arrested, charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child
- Advocate Staff Report
- Updated
