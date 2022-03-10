A Victoria gas station reported thousands of dollars in damage resulting from vandalism Wednesday.
Big Vic Truck Stop in the 4500 block of Port Lavaca Drive reported the vandalism about 1:30 p.m., according to a Victoria Police Department report.
A gas pump screen was reported damaged. Police categorized the incident as criminal mischief $2,500-$30,000.
Arrested
- VICTORIA – A 33-year-old Victoria man by officers March 9 on three warrants charging him with Class C misdemeanors, two surety-off-bond warrants in Class C misdemeanor cases and on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 28 grams.
- VICTORIA – A 38-year-old Houston man by deputies March 9 on four Harris County warrants charging him with two manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance between 4-200 grams, a possession of a controlled substance between 1-4 grams and possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram; and on suspicion of possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces, fraudulent use or possession of identifying information between 5-10 items, failure to identify as a fugitive by giving false or fictitious information, five charges of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance more than 400 grams, less than 28 grams in a drug free zone, two charges of between 4-200 grams and between 1-4 grams.
- VICTORIA – A 17-year-old Bloomington man by deputies March 9 on suspicion of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair and possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
- VICTORIA – A 40-year-old Victoria man by U.S. marshals March 9 on a warrant charging him with surety off bond in a possession of a controlled substance between 1-4 grams case.
- VICTORIA – A 26-year-old Victoria man by officers March 9 on suspicion of resisting arrest, search or transport.
- VICTORIA – A 33-year-old Victoria man by officers March 9 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, second offense.
- VICTORIA – A 23-year-old Houston woman by officers March 9 on suspicion of possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces, possession of a controlled substance between 4-400 grams, possession of a controlled substance less than 28 grams, two charges of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance between 4-200 grams and manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance between 1-4 grams.
- VICTORIA – A 34-year-old Victoria man by officers March 10 on a Nueces County warrant charging him with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a Victoria County warrant charging him with criminal trespass and three Victoria County warrants charging him with Class C misdemeanors and on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
- VICTORIA – A 24-year-old Bay City man by officers March 10 on three Matagorda County warrants charging him with burglary of vehicles with two or more previous convictions, credit card or debit card abuse and theft of a firearm; and on suspicion of two cases of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, and two charges of theft of a firearm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.