Victoria Country Club evacuated after HVAC malfunction, no injuries

The Victoria Country Club, 14 Spring Creek Road. was evacuated Wednesday after an air conditioning unit on the roof filled the facility with smoke, said Victoria Fire Marshal Tom Ledger.

 Contributed

VICTORIA — The Victoria Country Club was evacuated Wednesday after an air conditioning unit on the roof filled the facility with smoke, authorities said.

None of the occupants were injured during the incident, said Victoria Fire Marshal Tom Ledger.

