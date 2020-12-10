ARRESTED
- VICTORIA — A 26-year-old Victoria man by officers and deputies Dec. 9 on warrants charging him with bail jumping and and theft of property under $2,500 with previous convictions.
- VICTORIA — A 41-year-old Telferner man by deputies Dec. 9 on a warrant charging him with parole violation.
- VICTORIA — A 28-year-old Victoria woman by deputies Dec. 9 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance under 1 gram.
- VICTORIA — A 35-year-old Victoria woman by deputies Dec. 9 on warrants charging her with bond forfeiture in a property theft between $100 and $750 case and bail jumping and on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram and intent to fabricate or inhibit physical evidence to impair an investigation.
- VICTORIA — A 49-year-old Victoria man by U.S. Marshals Dec. 9 on a warrant charging him with violation of parole.
- VICTORIA — A 53-year-old Victoria man by officers Dec. 9 on a warrant charging him parole violation.
- VICTORIA — A 26-year-old Victoria man by officers Dec. 9 on a warrant charging him with violation of parole.
- VICTORIA — A 34-year-old Victoria man by deputies Dec. 9 on warrants charging him with sexual by contact and indecency with a child and continuous sexual abuse of a child under 14 years old.
- VICTORIA — A 38-year-old Brownsville man by officers Dec. 10 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA — A 23-year-old Victoria man by officers Dec. 10 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in an evading arrest or detention in a vehicle case.
- VICTORIA — A 30-year-old Victoria man by officers Dec. 10 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA — A 38-year-old Victoria man by by deputies Dec. 10 on suspicion of manufacturing or delivering a controlled substance between 4 and 200 grams and on a warrant charging him with a class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA — A 44-year-old Victoria man by deputies Dec. 10 on suspicion of manufacturing or delivering a controlled substance between 4 and 200 grams.
