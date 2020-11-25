ARRESTED
- VICTORIA — A 40-year-old Victoria man by deputies Nov. 24 on DeWitt County warrants charging him with unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and aggravated robbery and on suspicion of evading arrest with a vehicle, reckless driving, two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and manufacturing or delivery of a controlled substance between 4 and 200 grams.
- VICTORIA — A 22-year-old Victoria man by officers Nov. 24 on a warrant charging him with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
- VICTORIA — A 24-year-old Victoria man by officers Nov. 24 on an in-state warrant charging him with violation of parole.
- VICTORIA — A 43-year-old Victoria man by deputies Nov. 24 on a warrant charging him with two counts of burglary of a habitation.
- VICTORIA — A 33-year-old Victoria man by deputies Nov. 24 on a warrant charging him with possession of a controlled substance between 28 and 200 grams.
- VICTORIA — A 24-year-old Victoria man by officers Nov. 24 on suspicion of resisting arrest and evading arrest or detention.
- VICTORIA — A 29-year-old Victoria man by officers Nov. 24 on warrants charging him with continuous violence against his family and violating a bond or protective order for assault or stalking.
- VICTORIA — A 22-year-old Victoria woman by officers Nov. 24 on suspicion of interfering with public duties.
- VICTORIA — A 25-year-old Victoria man by officers Nov. 24 on a warrant charging him with obstruction or retaliation.
- VICTORIA — A 33-year-old Victoria woman by officers Nov. 25 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA — A 57-year-old Victoria man by officers Nov. 25 on suspicion of resisting arrest and a class C misdemeanor.
