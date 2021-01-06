Arrested:
- VICTORIA — A 36-year-old Victoria man by deputies Jan. 5 on a Hays County warrant charging manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance between 4-200 grams and on suspicion of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance between 4-200 grams, unlawfully carrying a weapon and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
- VICTORIA — A 32-year-old Victoria man by police Jan. 5 on a warrant charging violation of probation in a possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram case.
- VICTORIA — A 48-year-old Victoria woman by deputies Jan. 5 on a warrant charging violation of probation in a displaying a fictitious motor vehicle registration case.
- VICTORIA — A 32-year-old Victoria man by police Jan. 5 on a warrant charging theft of property between $760-$2,500 and on suspicion of possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces and manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance between 1-4 grams.
- VICTORIA — A 30-year-old Victoria woman by deputies Jan. 5 on a warrant charging violation of probation in a possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram case.
- VICTORIA — A 28-year-old Victoria woman by police Jan. 5 on a warrant charging assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
- VICTORIA — A 21-year-old Victoria man by police Jan. 5 on a warrant charging violation of probation in a criminal mischief between $2,500-$30,000 case, and on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance between 1-4 grams, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair and unlawfully carrying a weapon.
- VICTORIA — A 33-year-old Victoria woman by deputies Jan.5 on suspicion of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance between 4-200 grams and unlawfully carrying a weapon.
