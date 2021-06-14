ARRESTED
- VICTORIA — A 29-year-old Victoria man by troopers June 11 on a warrant charging him with violation of parole.
- VICTORIA — A 25-year-old Victoria woman by deputies June 11 on a warrant charging her with manufacturing or delivery of a controlled substance between 4-400 grams.
- VICTORIA — A 23-year-old Victoria man by officers June 11 on a warrant charging him with unlawfully carrying a weapon.
- VICTORIA — A 40-year-old Victoria man by deputies June 11 on suspicion of fleeing police and manufacturing or delivery of a controlled substance between 4-200 grams.
- VICTORIA — A 41-year-old Victoria man by officers June 11 on a warrant charging him with driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA — A 27-year-old Victoria woman by officers June 11 on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury involving a family member.
- VICTORIA — A 36-year-old Victoria man by officers June 11 on warrants charging him with two counts of sexual abuse of a child under 14 years of age.
- VICTORIA — A 33-year-old Victoria man by officers June 11 on suspicion of violation of a bond or protective order.
- VICTORIA — A 48-year-old Victoria man by deputies June 11 on a warrant charging him with assault causing bodily injury.
- VICTORIA — A 46-year-old Victoria man by officers June 11 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated with a child under 15 years of age.
- VICTORIA — A 48-year-old Corpus Christi man by deputies June 11 on a warrant charging him with possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA — A 62-year-old Victoria man by officers June 12 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated and evading arrest or detention with a vehicle.
- VICTORIA — A 44-year-old Victoria man by officers June 12 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA — A 30-year-old Victoria man by deputies June 12 on a warrant charging him with unauthorized use of a vehicle.
- VICTORIA — A 38-year-old Victoria woman by officers June 12 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA — A 32-year-old Victoria woman by officers June 12 on a warrant charging her with driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA — A 40-year-old Victoria man by officers June 12 on suspicion of aggravated assault with a weapon involving a family member, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram and a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA — A 34-year-old Victoria man by officers June 12 on warrants charging him with assault causing bodily injury involving a family member, two counts of bail jumping and failure to appear, harboring a runaway child, failure to identify as a fugitive and violation of a bond or protective order.
- VICTORIA — A 36-year-old Victoria woman by officers June 12 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA — A 24-year-old Victoria man by deputies June 12 on suspicion of two counts of manufacturing or delivery of a controlled substance between 4 and 400 grams.
- VICTORIA — A 28-year-old Bloomington man by officers June 13 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated and resisting arrest, search or transport.
- VICTORIA — A 36-year-old Victoria woman by deputies June 13 on a warrant charging her with credit card or debit card abuse.
- VICTORIA — A 39-year-old Victoria man by deputies June 13 on a warrant charging him with possession of a prohibited substance or item in a correctional facility.
- VICTORIA — A 26-year-old Victoria man by officers June 13 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA — A 35-year-old Houston man by deputies June 13 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA — A 58-year-old Houston woman by deputies June 13 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated with an open container.
