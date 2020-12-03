VICTORIA — A 35-year-old Victoria man by officers Dec. 3 on a warrant charging him with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and on suspicion of delivery of marijuana between a quarter ounce and 5 pounds, according to county jail records.
Police Reports
Blotter: Victoria man charged with aggravated assault and marijuana possession
- Advocate Staff Report
- Updated
