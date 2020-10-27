VICTORIA — A 40-year-old Victoria woman was robbed at a department store in the 7800 block of North Navarro Street on Monday. Two gold chains totaling $19,099.98 were reported stolen and were later recovered.
VICTORIA — A Victoria woman was assaulted by a family member and suffered bodily injury at a home on Oaklawn Street on Tuesday. A Victoria man also reported he was attacked by a family member at a home in that block at that time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.