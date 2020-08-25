ARRESTED
- VICTORIA - A 26-year-old Victoria woman by officers Aug. 24 on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury to a family member, and on warrants charging her with possession of marijuana, criminal trespassing, two counts of bail jumping and failure to appear, and possession of a controlled substance.
- VICTORIA - An 18-year-old Houston man by deputies Aug. 24 on suspicion of harassment of a public servant.
- VICTORIA - A 36-year-old Victoria man by officers Aug. 24 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated with an open container of alcohol, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of a prohibited substance or item in a correctional facility.
- VICTORIA - A 60-year-old Victoria man by deputies Aug. 24 on a warrant charging him with driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA - A 19-year-old Victoria man by officers Aug. 24 on suspicion of possession of a dangerous drug, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, and the manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance.
- VICTORIA - A 22-year-old Houston man by deputies Aug. 24 on suspicion of unauthorized use of a vehicle.
- VICTORIA - A 26-year-old Victoria man by deputies Aug. 25 on a warrant charging him with assault or interrupted the breathing or circulation of a family member with a previous conviction.
