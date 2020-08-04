ARRESTED:
- VICTORIA — A 31-year-old Telferner woman by deputies Aug. 3 on a warrant charging her with possession of a controlled substance and failing to identify herself or giving false/fictitious information and a a warrant charging her with violation of parole.
- VICTORIA — A 41-year-old Victoria woman by officers Aug. 3 on suspicion of continuous violence against family.
- VICTORIA — A 27-year-old Victoria man by deputies Aug. 3 on suspicion of possess of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance, and manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance.
- VICTORIA — A 24-year-old Pharr man by officers Aug. 3 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.