Arrested:
- VICTORIA — A 36-year-old Fannin man by deputies Oct. 14 on a warrant charging him with theft of property between $750 and $2,500.
- VICTORIA — A 33-year-old Victoria man by deputies Oct. 14 on a warrant charging him with evading arrest or detention.
- VICTORIA — A 37-year-old Victoria man by U.S. Marshals Oct. 14 on a warrant charging him with the manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance.
- VICTORIA — A 29-year-old Hallettsville man by officers Oct. 14 on a warrant charging violation of parole.
- VICTORIA — A 36-year-old Channelview man by troopers Oct. 14 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.