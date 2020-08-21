ARRESTED
- VICTORIA – A 49-year-old Victoria man by officers Aug. 20 on suspicion of violation of bond or protective order.
- VICTORIA – A 27-year-old man by officers Aug. 20 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram and possession of a dangerous drug.
- VICTORIA – A 19-year-old Victoria man by officers Aug. 20 on a warrant charging him with property theft between $100-$750.
- VICTORIA – A 31-year-old Victoria man by officers Aug. 20 on suspicion of unauthorized use of a vehicle.
- VICTORIA – A 38-year-old Victoria man by officers on warrants charging him with aggravated sexual assault and sexual assault.
- VICTORIA – A 17-year-old Victoria man by officers Aug. 20 on suspicion of unlawfully carrying a weapon, theft of a firearm, manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance less than 28 grams and less than 200 grams.
- VICTORIA – A 25-year-old Victoria man by deputies Aug. 20 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 200 grams and a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA – A 19-year-old Victoria man by officers Aug. 20 on suspicion of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance less than 200 grams.
- VICTORIA – A 19-year-old Victoria man by deputies Aug. 20 on suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
- VICTORIA – A 17-year-old Victoria man by officers Aug. 20 on suspicion of theft of a firearm.
- VICTORIA – A 46-year-old Houston man by troopers Aug. 20 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, second offense.
- VICTORIA – An 18-year-old Victoria man by officers Aug. 20 on warrants charging him with two counts of burglary of habitation and on suspicion of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair, evading arrest or detention, unlawfully carrying a weapon, theft of a firearm, manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance less than 28 grams and less than 200 grams.
- VICTORIA – A 33-year-old Victoria man by officers Aug. 20 on suspicion of stalking.
- VICTORIA – A 17-year-old Victoria man by officers Aug. 20 on suspicion of theft of a firearm.
