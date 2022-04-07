This week, as the night shrouded Downtown Victoria, people saw blue lights beam around the area as blue ribbons tied on local businesses flapped in the wind.
It was enough to make a person wonder.
This was the objective of Blue Ribbon Week when it was established in 1989, when Bonnie Finney, a Virginia grandmother, tied a blue ribbon around her car antenna and drove around her community to prompt people to ask "why," so she could tell the story of abuse her grandchildren went through.
This year marks the first observance of Blue Ribbon Week and Blue Ribbon Month for Victoria. The observance was organized by the Golden Crescent's Children Project, a group organized to raise awareness for the children who are being abused as well as for children in foster care.
For one of its members, the mission hits a bit close to home.
Amanda Wendel, founder and president of Pain to Purpose, an organization that provides basic necessities such as toiletries and suitcases to children entering foster care, grew up being physically abused until the day she married her husband.
It took years for Wendel to be able to recover from the trauma of the abuse she experienced as she would have to learn what a normal family life looked like. At one point, she would get anxious in crowded places like grocery stores, she said.
Now after therapy and becoming a Court Appointed Special Advocate in 2019, she has turned that trauma into action with Pain to Purpose, which is part of the Golden Crescent's Children Project collaborative that works to provide aid for children in need.
She formed her organization after seeing the children in foster care carry their belongings in trash bags. She felt that was unacceptable, Wendel said.
"I just wanted to give them some dignity. Even if they didn't realize (that having their stuff in a trash bag) wasn't acceptable, we as adults do," she said. "I just wanted to give them something that they could claim as their own as they go through the process."
That process has been made easier with the formation of Golden Crescent's Children Project earlier this year, as it allows child advocacy organizations to direct children as they go through the foster care process, project officials said.
The groups that make up the collaborative include Belong, Hope Child Advocacy, Pain to Purpose, Child Welfare Board, Child Protective Services, The Harbor, Norma's House and Golden Crescent Child Appointed Special Advocates, Wendel said.
This Blue Ribbon week comes at a time where the Victoria Police Department is looking into an increase in reported sexual assaults, which many involved families. The increase brings added importance to the event this year, officials said.
In addition to the blue ribbons and blue lights for the week, the collaborative also put cut outs of children along the intersection of East North and North Main streets, representing the children in the foster care system in the Crossroads. Among the cutouts are two children with wings representing two children who died last year from abuse before they entered foster care, Wendel said.
"It really affects all factors of people," said Nicole Nguyen, regional director of Belong, a private company that contracts with the state to handle many of the services of the state' Department of Family and Protective Services. "A lot of times the people who are abusing others, they know them, they're relatives, they're family friends and people you wouldn't expect, so knowing that it is OK to talk about it and bring awareness is important."
Raising that awareness allows for those in need to know what resources are available to them and get the help they need, she said.
"There is no shame in reaching out for help," Nguyen said.
This is in contrast to when Wendel was younger when the topic of abuse in the home was something that was frowned upon to talk about publicly, Wendel said.
"It was just something you didn't talk about," she said. "That was something you kept in the four walls of your home."
With collaboratives like the Golden Crescent's Children Project, the resources they provide, the work they do to raise awareness, Wendel believes the outcomes for these children will be much brighter.
From the awareness campaign Wendel hopes people learn the warning signs of child abuse and the life-long affects it leaves for those who have suffered through it.
"We need to be a voice for the voiceless and stand up for those who need us," Wendel said. "Our community is not immune and it affects all walks of life."
