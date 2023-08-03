The Bluebonnet Youth Ranch, a local nonprofit organization founded to provide a home to victims of child abuse, announced they are renaming their celebrity golf tournament fundraiser after Claud Jacobs, one of the founding members of the organization, at the event's kickoff cocktail hour Wednesday at The Club at Colony Creek.
In addition to renaming the tournament, which will occur between Oct. 8-9, the organization announced a new celebrity host in country music singer Gary Morris, famed for his song "Wind Beneath My Wings."
Jacobs, who died in February, originally started the celebrity golf tournament by combining his love of the sport and his desire to give back, tournament co-chair Tylar Dick said.
"He wouldn't want it, but he's getting it anyway," Dick said. "Claud was the type of man who never wanted to take credit for anything. He would give somebody the shirt off his back and would never want anything in return. So he would tell us it was unnecessary, not needed, but it's only fitting this tournament is named after him and it's the least we can all do."
The board voted unanimously to change the tournament's name to honor Jacobs, she said.
"We have some insanely large shoes to fill, but we made a promise together to keep this tournament going," Dick said, choking up. "We will never be able to replace Claud Jacobs, but we found it most fitting to rename this event to the Bluebonnet Youth Ranch Claud Jacobs Memorial Golf Tournament."
Jacobs' widow Mary Virginia Jacobs thanked the board for honoring him on behalf of the family, but passed on a message she felt her late husband would say.
"If he were here, he would tell you it's not about him," Jacobs said. "He would tell you it's about the children. It's about the children who, when they walk through the doors of Bluebonnet Youth Ranch, their lives are changed."
Since July 2021, the organization's mission has expanded to include mothers after South Texas Children's Ministries partnered with the organization to take over operations of the ranch, she said.
Since the partnership formed, the ranch has helped 35 moms and 75 children, Dick said. That's on top of the hundreds and probably thousands of children the ranch has helped before the partnership.
"The goal (of the tournament) is to raise enough money to fund the operations of the ranch for another year," she said. "This year, it's $150,000."
Gary Morris is replacing the previous host after they submitted a resignation letter to the tournament last year.
Jacobs started recruiting Morris to host last year before he died, Dick said.
This year the tournament will be played in a scramble format with it starting at 10 a.m. on Oct. 9 at Colony Creek Golf Course, she said. The prior night will be a dinner, auction and show at Holy Family Activity Center at a time still to be determined.
The dinner typically has items such as trips, art, autographed memorabilia and more up for bid to help reach the fundraisers' goal, she said. Beyond Morris, the complete celebrity list for the tournament is still being fleshed out.