Bluebonnet Youth Ranch postpones Celebrity Golf Tournament

Gary Bell, of San Antonio, attempts a long putt during the last day of the 2019 Bluebonnet Youth Ranch Celebrity Golf Tournament held at the Victoria County Club. Bell a retired MLB pitcher played professionally from 1958-1969 playing for the Cleveland Indians for the majority of his career.
The Bluebonnet Youth Ranch has postponed its 2021 Bluebonnet Youth Ranch Celebrity Golf Tournament because of the high number of COVID-19 cases, event hosts announced Friday.
"The COVID-19 cases in Victoria are too high to permit an event where many of the activities involve venues where social distancing is not possible. We feel it is our responsibility to protect our volunteers, participants, golfers, athletes and celebrities as much as possible. We hope this situation will improve and allow us to reschedule the tournament for spring 2022," according to a news release from the Youth Ranch.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.