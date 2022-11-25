Farmland, golf courses and even suburban homes in Victoria County are havens for feral hogs and the problem appears to be getting worse.

Victoria County's animal trapper said he deals with feral hogs on a nightly basis, setting up traps and targeting them with the thermoscope on his rifle.

"They go wherever they want," Keith Wheat, the county trapper, said. "They're searching for food and they'll eat anything."

Corn fields in Victoria County are hot spots for feral hog havoc. Chris Buzek said hogs visit his farm year-round, with the two most significant times being right after corn is first planted and during the roasting ear stage, when kernels contain a milky fluid.

"Dealing with hogs in the field is the last thing we want to do after working 12 to 14 hours," Buzek said.

Hog destruction can hurt business, as yields will likely be lower if corn has to to be replanted, Buzek said.

Victoria's parks have had damage from feral hogs, as well. Parks and Recreation Director Jason Alfaro said his department worked with police to locate the night shift hogs with a drone.

Most of the damage done by the Riverside Park hogs occurs at the Athey Nature Preserve, a heavily wooded area next to the golf course.

"Recently, they've moved into the higher ground of the park, particularly the rose garden and the boat ramp," Alfaro said.

The Parks and Recreation director said his staff usually does not see hogs roaming around Riverside Golf Course in daylight.

"Some team members have said they've seen hogs at the beginning of their shift, which would be around 4:30 and 5 a.m.," Alfaro said.

Feral hogs like to uproot vegetation in wetlands, Jacob Dykes, a wildlife extension specialist with Texas A&M University, said. The damages can make way for erosion later on.

"They change all sorts of ecosystems," Dykes, who has a doctorate in wildlife sciences, said.

When Wheat, the trapper, finds a feral hog at a golf course in Victoria County, he will either shoot the animal or place a box trap, which has a cable that triggers when a hog steps inside the cage to grab the bait.

"It's easier to catch them where there's little food around, so I wouldn't place a trap in a corn field," Wheat said.

There seems to be more hogs on farmland than there are in the suburbs, Wheat said.

On his farm, Buzek said he hires people with dogs that will pursue the hogs.

"It wouldn't hurt me if I never had to see a hog again," Buzek said.

Although feral hogs are an invasive species present in just about every county in Texas, there were none in all of North America until the 1500s, when European settlers brought them to the continent. The pigs introduced to the Americas were domesticated, but some managed to escape and populate in the wild.

A particular kind of wild swine known as the Eurasian boar came to southeast Texas in the 1830s, Dykes, the extension wildlife specialist at Texas A&M, said. Some Eurasian boars would later cross-breed with other swine.

"I receive calls daily from people who have found feral hogs," Dykes said.

Local government officials have taken a stab at the ongoing feral hog dilemma. The Victoria County Commissioners Court accepted a $40,000 award known as the Feral Hog Grant, which was funded by Texas A&M Agrilife and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

Research published in the past 10 years suggests feral hogs destroy around $120 million worth of agriculture in Texas, according to the state's parks and wildlife department.

The ability to reproduce rapidly, live in almost any environment and tolerate many of the things they eat are the main reasons why feral hogs continue to impact environments, Dykes, the wildlife extension agent, said. People, however, can contribute to the problem if they move feral hogs around for commercial hunting purposes.

"When you have a stake in it, you want to keep it around," Dykes said.

As a farmer in Victoria County, Buzek said he would like talk to hunters more about feral hog control, as he thinks some of them may be resistant because they enjoy hunting hogs.

"There's got be some other means," Buzek said. "The hogs do so much devastation in the ag world."