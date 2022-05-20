Deputy Superintendent Greg Bonewald is leaving Victoria to become the next superintendent of Wimberley’s school district.

The Wimberley school board named Bonewald as the position’s lone finalist on May 2, and the Victoria Independent School District’s executive director of communications and public relations Ashley Scott confirmed the move on Tuesday.

“Bonewald has been a stable and guiding force in our school district, and by extension, our community,” said Victoria school district Superintendent Quintin Shepherd in an email. “He has left an indelible imprint on our district that we will carry forward after he moves on as part of his leadership legacy with Victoria ISD. We consider ourselves honored to have been a part of his journey and wish him great success at Wimberley ISD.”

Bonewald joined the district as deputy superintendent in 2014. Before that, he spent seven years as principal of Wimberley High School.

Over the last few years, Bonewald worked on several bond propositions aimed at retaining and recruiting staff and fostering safer and more productive learning environments for Victoria school district students. A bond planning committee began meeting in September 2019, but COVID-19 prevented them from getting on the ballot until last year.

In November, voters narrowly decided against implementing two proposed bonds to make infrastructure updates to 25 Victoria school district campuses and to construct a new STEM-based middle school campus on the existing site of the now-abandoned Stroman Middle School.

Voters approved a third bond proposal to build a new Mission Valley Elementary school and a proposal to implement a Voter Approved Tax Rate Election, or VATRE, designed to increase wages for staff.

Victoria school board President Mike Mercer said that while he’s sad to see Bonewald leave, he’s excited for the outgoing deputy superintendent’s new opportunity.

“He’s more than ready to take the reins,” Mercer said. Mercer said that Bonewald has been a crucial part of the Victoria school district team and noted his talent for listening to community members.

“He always operated with his ears before he operated with his voice,” Mercer said.

Scott said the district has posted a job opening for the position of deputy superintendent in Victoria.