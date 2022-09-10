The struggles of Vietnamese refugees living along the Texas Gulf Coast and the legal battle over a local bay are now forever detailed in a book.

In “The Fishermen and the Dragon,” author Kirk Wallace Johnson tells the story of how newcomers from Vietnam experienced racist attacks while living in Seadrift and other coastal towns in the Crossroads. Houses and boats were engulfed in flames. Ku Klux Klan members spewed verbal assaults and even inflicted physical harm on refugees.

Tensions really boiled over when crabber Sau Van Nguyen shot and killed Seadrift native Billy Joe Aplin on a dock. Johnson’s narrative sets up a pivotal moment in which a Vietnamese fishing cooperative won a lawsuit against the Klan in federal court, successfully casting Nguyen as a person who acted in self-defense after absorbing several verbal harassments from Aplin.

Johnson said he first learned about the trials of the Vietnamese fishermen when he heard “Galveston Bay,” a song by Bruce Springsteen, on the radio. It was December 2018 and Johnson had driven to the Sierra Nevadas for a fishing trip. Johnson’s father, who taught him how to fish, had recently died from cancer.

“I felt an overwhelming compulsion to leave Los Angeles and go fishing,” Johnson said.

The Springsteen song on the radio, particularly the unfamiliar tale about a struggling refugee from a place nearly 1,500 miles away, captivated Johnson.

“I thought the story was made up,” Johnson said. “I looked up the background and found no one had written a book about it.”

What transpired next was a three-year investigation, covering thousands of hours of audio transcripts, FBI documents and court depositions.

Between 2019 and 2020, Johnson made multiple trips to both Seadrift and Seabrook, a town near Galveston Bay.

“Even though these events all happened in the ‘70s and ‘80s, you sense this theme of ‘Who gets to be an American and a Texan,’” Johnson said.

The second half of “The Fishermen and the Dragon” chronicles the decades-long efforts Seadrift shrimper and activist Diane Wilson undertook to persuade her community that the industrial waste of petrochemical plants, and not the Vietnamese fisherman, were the main contributors to the decline of local bays.

In the late 1980s, Texas state officials closed a portion of Lavaca Bay because of mercury poisoning, which originated from the discharged waste from Alcoa Corp.’s chlor-alkali plant in Point Comfort.

Nearly three years ago, Formosa Plastics Corp. agreed to a $50 million settlement with Wilson and San Antonio Bay Estuarine Waterkeeper when a federal court judge found Formosa at fault for discharging plastic pellets into waters near Point Comfort.

“This book is an environmental story,” Johnson said. “The choice to expand plants and give tax abatements to companies whose processes release cancer-causing toxins, that’s all still relevant today.”

When writing his book, Johnson said he wanted to resist applying stereotypes on the Texas characters. He does not want his readers to get the impression that all Seadrift residents are “rednecks.”

“When the Grand Dragon of Texas said the Klan would do a march in Seadrift, residents said the Klan should stay away,” Johnson said. “The Klan came in anyway and got new members because of their presence in the town.”

When people read “The Fishermen and the Dragon,” Johnson hopes they will consider how climate change and industrial accidents in the Gulf of Mexico can harm wildlife ecosystems.

From 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. during the early days of the pandemic, Johnson figured out how he would get his message across. Even after publishing the book, Johnson said his work in Seadrift may not be done yet.

“I’ll never really be done with these stories,” Johnson said.