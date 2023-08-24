Dads trekked across parking lots with boxes stacked high, moms had tote bags filled to the brim slung from their shoulders and students donned backpacks and lugged storage bins up flights of stairs on Thursday for the University of Houston-Victoria's official move-in day.
The majority of UHV first-year students moved into campus residence halls, making it a bittersweet day for parents dropping off their kids to college for the first time.
"It's exciting," said Corpus Christi resident Tina Moreno, mother of incoming student Lorena Moreno, as she and her husband Stephen helped move their daughter in on Thursday. "There (will) be some tears, but it's the next chapter starting."
Both parents said it was also a day of celebration, as they came with a tangible sense of accomplishment, seeing their daughter reach the major milestone of going off to college.
For Lorena Moreno, Thursday was a day of excitement more than anything else, as she does not anticipate missing her parents until some of the freshness of starting that new chapter dies down.
"Probably not for the first couple of weeks," the first-year accounting major joked.
As families arrived, they checked in with staff and were given IDs, and began to move in. Many met their new roommates for the first time. Students could be seen gaining familiarity with the facilities, figuring out how to swipe into rooms and locating the ever-important cafeteria.
Roommate duos at Jaguar Hall were given a standard issue mini-refrigerator and a microwave, two-less items for families like the Morenos to purchase and bring with them for move-in day.
Hilary Kofron, the Interim Director of Residence Life at UHV, said most first-year students will live in Jaguar Hall on Houston Highway, while many upper-class students take up residence at nearby Smith Hall.
One of the campus' newer residence facilities, Jaguar Suites, is made up of suites with four private bedrooms and may house first-year through graduate-level students.
According to Kofron, around 400 students will move into UHV residences this fall, marking an occupancy rate of around 66%.
"It's kind of the first time many will meet their best friends through this weekend," she said. "And hopefully their roommates (will be) their best friends."
The interim director said the weekend is filled with various on-campus welcome activities for residents to meet other new students, have fun and get more acclimated to UHV's campus and college life.
"The kids seem excited," Kofron said. "It's a good day for us."
For other parents, a child leaving the nest comes with some sense of fear.
Kenna Moody said she and her husband were excited to drop off their eldest son, Mattux Moody, but that excitement was also joined by worry.
"Did we prepare him well enough? Is he gonna make good choices? Is he gonna stay on top of his grades?" she said. "But still, (we) feel excited for that next adventure in his life."
The proud mother wore her bittersweet feelings on her sleeve Thursday as she carried her son's items into his dorm room alongside her husband, knowing she would need to say goodbye soon. Still, on a day that was as much a milestone for a parents as it is for a child, she had yet to shed any tears.
"Not yet," Moody said waveringly. "But we'll see."