Kaden Kolle, 17, a rising senior at Victoria East High School, is participating in this year’s Boys State government program, where high schoolers from across Texas simulate the workings of government. Kaden was selected as a state senator and is chairing the veterans affairs committee.
Seven rising seniors at Victoria high schools are trying their hand at politics this week, debating bills that would convert Texas entirely to nuclear energy, abolish mandatory minimum prison sentences and even switch the official state bird to the ostrich.
Each summer, high schoolers from across Texas convene in Austin to participate in Boys State, an annual government instruction program sponsored by the American Legion, and Girls State, which is sponsored by the American Legion Auxiliary.
Mark Rosenberg reports on local, regional and breaking news for the Victoria Advocate as a Report for America corps member. He can be reached at mrosenberg@vicad.com or 361-574-1264 or on Twitter at @markrosenberg32. To support local journalism at the Advocate through Report for America, go to VictoriaAdvocate.com/report.
