EDNA — People converge every year on Brackenridge Park for the Fourth of July weekend to enjoy nature, food and a family atmosphere.
Despite Lavaca-Navidad River Authority, which runs the park, having to cancel the fireworks festivities due to a Jackson County ban, families still turned out to enjoy their Independence Day weekend on Saturday.
Children and families took in the campgrounds next to Lake Texana as flags and other patriotic colored decorations blew in the wind, the smell of mesquite wood and food on the grill filled the air and activities spilled onto the campground.
“For our park guests it is a place that they come and gather with friends and families and it really is a tradition,” authority recreation manager Cammie Pearson said. “Most of these folks have been coming for years and they keep coming back.”
Each year, families see their children participating in pedal tractor pulls, a Ride’em-Push’em-Pull’em Parade and watermelon-eating contests.
One family that keeps coming back every Fourth of July weekend is the Fojtiks, who every year camp in the park for a month with the Independence Day celebration being a favorite, Edna resident Melissa Fojtik, 47, said.
Fojtik has come to the park for its Fourth of July celebration since she was a little girl and has since continued it with her husband and children, she said.
She was disappointed that the county burn ban canceled the fireworks show, but she still loved the afternoon a the park just the same, she said.
Debbie Chappell, who has been running the children’s pedal tractor event via her family’s antique tractor business for over a decade looks forward to the event every year, as she has seen generations of people participate in it.
“I can’t imagine doing July 4th and not doing this,” Chappell said.
It is particularly important here as not only does it help children get outside and off their phones, but it also gets her out from all the news and events on TV and brings it back to what is important, she said.
“This is what it’s all about, families getting together and enjoying the freedom of our country,” she said.
