Braman Ranches donates $1 million to Citizens Medical Center

Braman Ranches donated $1 million to Citizens Medical Center Thursday, continuing a philanthropic legacy that dates back to the hospital’s founding.
The donation from Braman Ranches, which includes Joe Braman, Dan Braman, Thomas Braman and Daniel Braman IV, will go to Citizens Medical , Center’s intensive care unit expansion. The expansion is expected to be a great long-term benefit to the Victoria and Crossroads community.
“This is an extremely generous donation that we are very appreciative of from the Braman Ranches and the family,” Citizens CEO Mike Olson said. “(The ICU) is a multimillion-dollar project and this will go a significant way to making sure that we can adequately furnish and make sure everything is available for that ICU to have state-of-the-art equipment and capabilities.”
According to Austin-based architecture firm Downing, Ferguson, and Peeples, construction for the ICU expansion project will cost about $12 million. The hospital received $3 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds from Victoria County as well as certificates of obligation funds from the county’s sales of debt for the project.
“It’s a wonderful donation,” said Dr. John McNeil, Citizens chief of medical staff. “With this donation, we can do a lot for our patients. These are the patients that are the sickest and most in need, and with this donation, we can ensure we can provide the best care in our region for years to come.”
The Braman family has a legacy of philanthropy with the hospital, having donated in 1956 the 20 acres of land it is on, Olson said.
The family approached McNeil, their family doctor for at least two generations, about donating to the hospital, and he connected them to the hospital’s administration, McNeil said.
“I didn’t do anything. They came to me with their mind already made up about making this donation,” he said. “They have a legacy in giving to this hospital, and this is something they did purely out of the goodness of their heart.”
Within a day of being connected to the hospital’s administration, the wire transfer cleared, Olson said.
Often in the medical field, doctors take their equipment and supplies for granted, and donations like this help get them there, McNeil said.
“For years and years to come, there are going to be people that are going to be better because of what (the Braman family) did,” he said.
Joe Braman joked he was immediately heading back to his ranch in Refugio County at the ceremony Thursday, after being complimented for the donation by McNeil.
“Citizens Medical Center has given so much to our family and community in regard to advancing health care options close to home,” Braman said. “We are honored to do our part in helping support this hospital and those efforts.”
Luis Guerra, board chairperson, also echoed Olson and McNeil’s sentiments.
“We are deeply grateful for their generosity; moreover, we are truly humbled by their trust. We will honor their trust by being good stewards of this incredibly generous contribution. May God bless them for their generosity,” Guerra said in a written statement.