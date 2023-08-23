FALLS CITY — Braylon Johnson has never had a problem staying busy.
He not only played four sports during his freshman year at Falls City, but he often did yard work before showing up for strength and conditioning drills during the summer.
“Ever since I was little, I played every sport,” Johnson said. “It’s really once one season ends, the next sport becomes my favorite and I just focus on that one and work at that one until the next season comes.”
Football is Johnson’s focus at the moment as he prepares to begin his second season as the starting quarterback and cornerback for the Beavers.
“At first, I was scared. I’m not going to lie,” he said. “Coach (Mark) K (Kirchhoff) welcomed me pretty well to the program and I just kept my head down and kept working. It all just came together towards the end of the season.”
Johnson helped Falls City bounce back from a 1-3 start to advance to the Class 2A, Division II regional semifinals.
He rushed for 1,508 yards and 19 touchdowns, and passed for 793 yards and 10 touchdowns.
“We sort of phased some stuff in,” Kirchhoff said. “We held some stuff early. We started running stuff that was more conducive to what he could do. We revisited some stuff later when he got more comfortable.”
Kirchhoff was most impressed with Johnson’s progress as a team leader.
“I think his leadership skills got better as the year went on,” Kirchhoff said. “Of course, being a freshman and being pretty big-eyed and not wanting to step on any toes. I think by the time we got to the playoffs, he knew it was pretty much on his shoulders. He took that and ran with it.”
Johnson was named the district’s offensive player of the year and went on to excel in basketball, track and field and baseball.
He was selected as the Advocate’s Newcomer of the Year in all three sports.
“Basketball helps with quickness,” Johnson said, “baseball helps with hand-eye coordination, and track gets you faster and stronger physically and mentally.”
Johnson didn’t completely put football out of his mind during the offseason. He attended a camp at Texas State and earned his first offer from the Bobcats.
Johnson is likely to earn more offers as he progresses during his career. He has already grown to 5-foot-11½ and 170 pounds and figures to get bigger and stronger.
“As well as he performed last year, I think he had an enormous ceiling and I think he’ll continue to get better as he grasps our concepts,” Kirchhoff said. “We’re tweaking a little bit for his strengths this year. I think the big difference you’re going to see from him is on the defensive side of the ball.”
Johnson was in the eighth grade when Falls City made the state final in 2021, and he watched from the sidelines at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.
Johnson is convinced the Beavers have the ability to make another long playoff run.
“Last year, we came in and we really didn’t know what we were going to do,” he said. “It just kind of flew by. We found a system and it worked pretty well. Our goal as a team is to make it to state and win state.”