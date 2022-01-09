Photographers, caterers and decorators stood in their booths advertising their services as prospective brides and grooms took in their options.
Happy couples and bridal parties strolled around Spring Creek Place Event Center and sampled food, perused portfolios and even checked out wedding dress options, using the bridal show as a venue to get all their ducks in a row and check everything they need off their list.
“It’s great to have big events like this because you can get all of those big things squared away and figured out,” said Claire Pagal, 31, of Victoria.
Pagal, who is getting married in November at Midland’s Beneath the Oaks wedding venue, said that her ideal wedding situation would be one where she can just show up and have nothing to worry about because she got her affairs in order in advance.
Spring Creek Place Event Center put on their second Premier Bridal Showcase event Sunday.
The event, attended by 37 vendors and about 400 people, is intended to serve as a one-stop-shop for people looking to plan their wedding, said Mallory Crabb, Spring Creek Place Event Center wedding coordinator and event manager.
Events like this one are important to vendors because they serve as crucial advertising to their businesses, said Kevin Shoemake, owner of Victoria’s Moonlight Elegant Photography.
Only Crossroads area businesses attended the bridal show, Crabb said.
“It’s everybody local,” she said. “(People) like the ‘home’ feel I guess.”
Local venues in attendance included All About the Dress, Al’s Formal Wear, Love Bird Cakes, Busy B’s Bakery and tanning salons Glow ‘n’ Go and Glo Sun Spa Victoria. Even Bright & Go Teeth Whitening was there advertising their services to the happy couples in attendance.
The gathering of all of these services into one place makes it easier to plan weddings for people who might lack time to dedicate to it, Pagal said.
“If you work an eight-five job, when are you supposed to find time to figure it out?” she wondered.
It can be especially difficult to plan events with bridal parties that may have different schedules to work with, and because the bridal show took place on a weekend Pagal said she was able to gather all five of her bridesmaids and her mother to eat brunch and then attend the show together.
The shows are vital to keeping a vendor’s name relevant and known, Shoemake said.
“They’re kind of our livelihood, right?” he said. “The main thing is just keeping your name out there, letting people know you’re active and still shooting.”
Though he still advertises, Shoemake said the two or so bridal shows he attends per year allow him the chance to interact with brides by getting to know them and sharing his portfolio in person.
Pagal said her favorite part of the show was that it allowed her the chance to interact with vendors.
“Even if I’ve already booked the vendor or if it’s a new vendor, just getting to talk to them is huge,” she said. “I want to be able to just show up. They know what to do, they know how to do it, they’re professional, and I don’t have to be there like, ‘Oh my God, are we doing this? Are we doing that?’”
