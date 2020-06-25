Goliad County Sheriff Kirby Brumby faces former Goliad emergency medical services director John Creech in the Republican primary runoff for Precinct 3 county commissioner.
Gov. Greg Abbott postponed the election until July 14 because of the pandemic. Early voting will be Monday – July 10 at the Franklin Street Annex, 329 W. Franklin St., in Goliad. Applications for mail-in ballots are due July 2.
Brumby, 74, has lived in the county for 20 years. He served as Precinct 2 constable for four years and is completing his third term as sheriff this year.
Mark Rosenberg writes about rural community life for the Advocate as a Report for America corps member. He covers Calhoun, DeWitt, Goliad, Jackson, Lavaca, and Refugio counties. Questions or tips? Contact: mrosenberg@vicad.com or call 361-574-1264.
