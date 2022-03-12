 Skip to main content
People

Building his own photo wall one photo at a time

Stella Motl portrays Clara’s Guardian Angel during a performance of “The Nutcracker” on Dec. 9, at the Victoria College’s Leo J. Welder Center for the Performing Arts.

A few years ago, my dad told me about his hometown’s “People Wall.” In the 1970s, the city of Corning, New York, commissioned the famous photographer Elliott Erwitt to photograph its residents. Best known for his black-and-white work, Erwitt made his portraits of Corning’s folk in color. He depicted carpenters, newlyweds, children, executives, musicians — and my grandfather. Life-size prints were displayed in city hall. Altogether, they made the “People Wall.”

Falls City senior Grant Jendrusch tosses the ball back to a ref after scoring a touchdown during a Class 2A, Division I state semifinal game against Mart on Dec. 10 at Wildcat Stadium in Elgin.
Drivers pass Chesnick Furniture Co. during the Victoria Livestock Show parade on Feb. 12 in downtown Victoria.
Jessica Coleman holds David Hisslehoff, a rescued banana morph ball python, at the Lumpy Lizard Reptile, Poultry and Exotics Rescue in Edna.

Erwitt’s portraits were technically perfect. From a photography standpoint, I think they may also be some of the least interesting images in his extensive catalog, but I love them. The pictures make a collective portrait of a community in staggering, lasting detail.

My dad’s story isn’t why I decided to become a photojournalist. I was already on that path, but I’m not sure why I felt so drawn to the job at first. I don’t feel any particular desire to make pictures in faraway places or chase the latest tragedy or do a lot of the things that the greats of the profession often did and do. I just like meeting people, talking to them and photographing them.

Pacer Depine, 10, right, practices his lassoing technique on a practice steer ridden by his brother, Briggs Depine, 4, left, on Jan. 29 at their home in Mission Valley.
Bay City’s Alyssa Castro hugs Chloe Rodriguez after a goal during the non-district game between Victoria East and Bay City on Jan. 4 at Victoria’s Memorial Stadium.
From left to right: Sadie Kaye Ellis, 5, Garrett Alvarez, 5, and Lane Coldeway, 6, entertain themselves prior to the Victoria Livestock Show Queen Victoria Pageant on Feb. 19 at the Victoria Community Center.
Emma Meyer, 12, uses a hose to help her father, Granvel Meyer, clean his hands after the two dressed a felled deer during the Parks & Recreation youth hunt on Dec. 18, in Riverside Park.

Fortunately for me, that’s what I get to do at the Advocate. Since I joined the staff in December, I’ve met so many kind and interesting folks — and some especially fine animals. I’m so grateful to all of the people here who have taken the time to tell me about their lives — and who’ve waited patiently while I fiddled with camera settings or looked for the light.

Levi Ragsdale, 5, accepts a bag of fireworks purchased by his father, Chris Ragsdale, left, from operator Shane Green on Dec. 28, at Big-Tex Fireworks on Timber Road.
Steers, exhibitors and their handlers mingle in the staging area during the market steer competition of the Victoria Livestock Show on Feb. 25 at the Victoria Community Center.

I’ve been thinking more about the wall lately because I think my job is the same as Erwitt’s was when he went to Corning. There isn’t a city hall in the world big enough to accommodate portraits of everyone in the Crossroads, which is good, because by some accounts, the life-sized pictures were a bit creepy in person. But I hope that with every assignment, I get the opportunity to meet a new person and put a new face in the paper.

Rae’Anna Campos hugs her mom, Christi Campos, after her graduation from Hope High School on Jan. 28, in Port Lavaca.
Candidate for Victoria County Clerk Brandy Schustereit sits with campaign manager Micah Roth as early voting numbers emerge showing her trailing incumbent Heidi Easley on March 1 at Frances Marie’s Restaurant & Cantina. Schustereit conceded shortly after.
Victoria West’s Darrian Lacy falls down after missing a three-pointer that would have tied the game during the final second of the District 29-5A boys basketball game against Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial at Victoria West High School on Jan. 7.
Firefighters check the attic spaces for signs of fire early Feb. 3, at the 1200 block of the Autumn Park Apartments in Victoria.
Addie Lerma, 7, smiles at Santa Claus, played by Isaac Solis, during Angel Lucy’s Funeral Homes’ drive-thru toy giveaway on Dec. 21, in Victoria.
Josh Moses, assistant chief of the Placedo Volunteer Fire Department, descends the steps of a burned home in Bloomington on Dec. 8.
Mackenzie Moncrief, 15, from Aloe 4-H Club, pets her Duroc breeding gilt between judging during the Victoria Livestock Show on Feb. 24 at the Victoria Community Center.

I'm a staff photojournalist at the Victoria Advocate. I was raised in Virginia and went to the University of Oregon School of Journalism and Communication.

