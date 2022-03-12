Building his own photo wall one photo at a time

From left to right: Sadie Kaye Ellis, 5, Garrett Alvarez, 5, and Lane Coldeway, 6, entertain themselves prior to the Victoria Livestock Show Queen Victoria Pageant on Feb. 19 at the Victoria Community Center.
Candidate for Victoria County Clerk Brandy Schustereit sits with campaign manager Micah Roth as early voting numbers emerge showing her trailing incumbent Heidi Easley on March 1 at Frances Marie’s Restaurant & Cantina. Schustereit conceded shortly after.
Victoria West’s Darrian Lacy falls down after missing a three-pointer that would have tied the game during the final second of the District 29-5A boys basketball game against Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial at Victoria West High School on Jan. 7.
A few years ago, my dad told me about his hometown’s “People Wall.” In the 1970s, the city of Corning, New York, commissioned the famous photographer Elliott Erwitt to photograph its residents. Best known for his black-and-white work, Erwitt made his portraits of Corning’s folk in color. He depicted carpenters, newlyweds, children, executives, musicians — and my grandfather. Life-size prints were displayed in city hall. Altogether, they made the “People Wall.”
Erwitt’s portraits were technically perfect. From a photography standpoint, I think they may also be some of the least interesting images in his extensive catalog, but I love them. The pictures make a collective portrait of a community in staggering, lasting detail.
My dad’s story isn’t why I decided to become a photojournalist. I was already on that path, but I’m not sure why I felt so drawn to the job at first. I don’t feel any particular desire to make pictures in faraway places or chase the latest tragedy or do a lot of the things that the greats of the profession often did and do. I just like meeting people, talking to them and photographing them.
Fortunately for me, that’s what I get to do at the Advocate. Since I joined the staff in December, I’ve met so many kind and interesting folks — and some especially fine animals. I’m so grateful to all of the people here who have taken the time to tell me about their lives — and who’ve waited patiently while I fiddled with camera settings or looked for the light.
I’ve been thinking more about the wall lately because I think my job is the same as Erwitt’s was when he went to Corning. There isn’t a city hall in the world big enough to accommodate portraits of everyone in the Crossroads, which is good, because by some accounts, the life-sized pictures were a bit creepy in person. But I hope that with every assignment, I get the opportunity to meet a new person and put a new face in the paper.
Recommended For You
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.