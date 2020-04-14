Breaking News

A backyard building at 1007 Ash St. in Victoria was damaged by fire Monday night.

At 11:36 p.m., a fire was reported at the home, according to dispatch records.

When firefighters arrived they found a mother-in-law suite style building containing a living area on fire, said Fire Marshal Tom Legler.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.