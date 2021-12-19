CUERO — Riders young and old climbed atop bucking bulls for a good cause on a cold, muddy Sunday afternoon.
An afternoon of bull riding was organized to help collect toys and nonperishable food items for the DeWitt County Sheriff’s Office’s Deputy Santa program, DeWitt County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Shane Carver said.
Deputy Santa is a yearly program to help get presents for families in need, Carver said.
“We try to get them what they want,” Carver said.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, collecting donations has been difficult this year, Carver said. To help with collecting toys, the Deputy Santa program hosted the bull riding event and charged either an unwrapped toy or canned food items to enter.
“We’ve got some families that could use the extra help, and when we’re delivering toys we’ll give them some food as well,” Carver said.
Carver said 30-35 riders registered for the event.
The event featured five age groups riding, according to the flyer. Age groups included 8 and under, 11 and under, 14 and under, 19 and under, and open entry.
“We have all age groups from mutton busting, which is 6-7 years of age, on up to pro level,” Carver said.
Events allowing young riders to participate are great because they allow riders to get comfortable riding on small bulls before moving on to large bulls as they age, bull riding announcer Shannon Faircloth, 46, of Hull, said.
“It’s not a big transition,” he said. “It’s not a shock. It’s just a little bit bigger.”
Fernando Morales, 14, of Eagle Pass, has been riding for 9 months and is already in love with the sport, he said. Fernando enjoys “the feeling of winning, of being around here, and of working harder to get better.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.