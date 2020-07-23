Keep-U-Neat Cleaners in Port Lavaca saw laundering and dry cleaning orders dip by half this spring, employee Mary Alice Briseño said. Business is bouncing back, but Briseño said rising COVID-19 case numbers may cause it to decline again.
Weaver's Austin Street Grocery in Port Lavaca has seen a decline in sales during the pandemic, especially during the morning rush, manager Justin Weaver said. Customers are buying less soft drinks, coffee and energy drinks than usual.
Keep-U-Neat Cleaners in Port Lavaca saw laundering and dry cleaning orders dip by half this spring, employee Mary Alice Briseño said. Business is bouncing back, but Briseño said rising COVID-19 case numbers may cause it to decline again.
Contributed Photo
Weaver's Austin Street Grocery in Port Lavaca has seen a decline in sales during the pandemic, especially during the morning rush, manager Justin Weaver said. Customers are buying less soft drinks, coffee and energy drinks than usual.
Keep-U-Neat Cleaners in Port Lavaca used to get 300 to 400 laundering and dry cleaning orders a day, employee Mary Alice Briseño said, but with the pandemic suppressing the economy and workers trading formal wear for pajamas, orders dropped by half.
The cleaners, which washes clothes for Formosa Plastics employees, Port Lavaca's police and fire departments and staff at Memorial Medical Center Hospital, has bounced back from the worst of the downturn, Briseño said. All of the staff members the business was forced to lay off have been rehired. But one problem looms: the continued spread of COVID-19.
Mark Rosenberg writes about rural community life for the Advocate as a Report for America corps member. He covers Calhoun, DeWitt, Goliad, Jackson, Lavaca, and Refugio counties. Questions or tips? Contact: mrosenberg@vicad.com or call 361-574-1264.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.